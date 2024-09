Fire alarm: car repair shop goes up in flames

Several residents raised the alarm on Sunday afternoon. A car repair shop goes up in flames! Massive smoke could be seen as soon as the emergency services arrived. The members of HWF Villach were alerted to a garage fire on Sunday afternoon. "Flames and massive smoke were billowing out of the building and threatening to spread to an adjacent farm building," said the emergency services. Firefighting work began immediately and the emergency services received reinforcements from surrounding fire departments. No one was injured in the fire. The building suffered enormous damage. "The workshop burned down completely," says fire brigade commander Harald Geissler.