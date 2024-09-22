Rampage continues
21-year-old almost strangles police officer to death
A young man had it in for police officers in the German state of Lower Saxony. He choked an officer to unconsciousness. Even after being arrested, he could not rest ...
Police officers were called to a brawl in the pub district of Meppen at around 05:00 on Saturday morning, the Osnabrück public prosecutor's office announced on Sunday. Two officers then pursued the 21-year-old man named to them as the suspect.
However, a police officer then encountered the man alone in the station area. A scuffle ensued, the 21-year-old put the officer in a headlock and choked him to unconsciousness. It was only when another police officer came to his aid that the man let go and ran away. After massive resistance, other officers were finally able to arrest him.
Public prosecutor's office assumes intent to kill
But that was not the end of it! At the police station, he attacked the officers again, who were reportedly only able to restrain him with enormous effort. According to the authorities, the police officer who was attacked was in mortal danger and was injured. The public prosecutor's office therefore assumes that there was intent to kill.
An investigating judge therefore issued an arrest warrant against the 21-year-old on Saturday for attempted murder and other offenses. According to the public prosecutor's office, the man has numerous previous convictions for violent offenses, and there are also numerous other investigations against him, primarily for violent offenses.
