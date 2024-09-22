Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Fight against Hezbollah

Massive Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon

Nachrichten
22.09.2024 07:22

The Israeli army carried out massive airstrikes against the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia in southern Lebanon on Saturday evening. "Dozens" of fighter jets were involved in the operation against Hezbollah targets. The USA called on its citizens to leave Lebanon as long as there were still commercial flights.

comment0 Kommentare

"Given the unpredictability of the ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel and the recent explosions throughout Lebanon, including in Beirut, the US Embassy strongly advises US citizens to leave Lebanon while commercial options remain," the US State Department said on Saturday. The Austrian Foreign Ministry has already urged Austrian citizens to leave Lebanon in August.

"In the course of the past hour, we launched a comprehensive attack in southern Lebanon after we detected preparations by Hezbollah for shelling Israeli territory," said army spokesman Daniel Hagari.

Earlier on Saturday, the army had announced that it had destroyed thousands of rocket launchers in the south of Lebanon. They were "ready for immediate launch in the direction of Israeli territory".

(Bild: AFP)
(Bild: AFP)

Around 400 targets had been attacked since the afternoon, including operational rocket launchers and "terrorist infrastructure" in several areas in southern Lebanon, the army announced late in the evening. According to Israeli military sources, dozens of missiles were fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel over the course of the day. According to Hezbollah, dozens of rockets were fired at the Israeli airbase in Ramat David in the north of the country. The Israeli military announced that it had intercepted the missiles.

(Bild: KameraOne)
(Bild: KameraOne)

According to Israeli media reports, there were hits in the north of Israel. In Kiryat Bialik near the port city of Haifa, two houses were hit, reported the news website ynet. There were also rocket alerts in Haifa itself. The Magen David Adom rescue service reported that three people had been injured in the attacks. Several others had suffered shock.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, hundreds of pagers and walkie-talkies belonging to the Hezbollah militia had already exploded simultaneously in Lebanon. According to the latest information, 39 people were killed and around 3,000 others injured in the two waves of explosions, which were attributed to Israel.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf