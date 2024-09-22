Fight against Hezbollah
Massive Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon
The Israeli army carried out massive airstrikes against the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia in southern Lebanon on Saturday evening. "Dozens" of fighter jets were involved in the operation against Hezbollah targets. The USA called on its citizens to leave Lebanon as long as there were still commercial flights.
"Given the unpredictability of the ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel and the recent explosions throughout Lebanon, including in Beirut, the US Embassy strongly advises US citizens to leave Lebanon while commercial options remain," the US State Department said on Saturday. The Austrian Foreign Ministry has already urged Austrian citizens to leave Lebanon in August.
"In the course of the past hour, we launched a comprehensive attack in southern Lebanon after we detected preparations by Hezbollah for shelling Israeli territory," said army spokesman Daniel Hagari.
Earlier on Saturday, the army had announced that it had destroyed thousands of rocket launchers in the south of Lebanon. They were "ready for immediate launch in the direction of Israeli territory".
Around 400 targets had been attacked since the afternoon, including operational rocket launchers and "terrorist infrastructure" in several areas in southern Lebanon, the army announced late in the evening. According to Israeli military sources, dozens of missiles were fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel over the course of the day. According to Hezbollah, dozens of rockets were fired at the Israeli airbase in Ramat David in the north of the country. The Israeli military announced that it had intercepted the missiles.
According to Israeli media reports, there were hits in the north of Israel. In Kiryat Bialik near the port city of Haifa, two houses were hit, reported the news website ynet. There were also rocket alerts in Haifa itself. The Magen David Adom rescue service reported that three people had been injured in the attacks. Several others had suffered shock.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, hundreds of pagers and walkie-talkies belonging to the Hezbollah militia had already exploded simultaneously in Lebanon. According to the latest information, 39 people were killed and around 3,000 others injured in the two waves of explosions, which were attributed to Israel.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.