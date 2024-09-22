Massive Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon

Around 400 targets had been attacked since the afternoon, including operational rocket launchers and "terrorist infrastructure" in several areas in southern Lebanon, the army announced late in the evening. According to Israeli military sources, dozens of missiles were fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel over the course of the day. According to Hezbollah, dozens of rockets were fired at the Israeli airbase in Ramat David in the north of the country. The Israeli military announced that it had intercepted the missiles.