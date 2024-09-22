Thanks to PV system
Water supply is now safe from blackouts
The water supply in Gramastetten has been expanded. Thanks to a PV system - supported by the state and federal government - the town is prepared for a blackout. Provincial councillor Stefan Kaineder (Greens) has now opened the system.
Due to a growing number of local residents and dynamic local development, the water supply in Gramastetten had to be expanded in order to ensure the drinking water supply for the residents.
New location
Based on a study by the state of Upper Austria, suitable well locations were sought and found in Türkstetten/Langwies. In addition to a deep tank, the water cooperative built an intermediate tank with a treatment plant to minimize the iron and manganese content in the drinking water. This intermediate tank is also available to the fire department for emergencies. From the intermediate tank, the water is pumped into the elevated tank and from there fed into the municipality's supply network.
Own PV system
However, the new system was also equipped with a very special "safety measure". In order to ensure the water supply even in the event of a blackout, a PV system with 19 kWp and a 23 kWh storage unit was installed at the elevated tank with financial support from the federal government and the province of Upper Austria. This means that the water supply can also be operated autonomously over a longer period of time.
"I would like to thank those responsible at the water cooperative for their great voluntary commitment. On the one hand, securing the drinking water supply in the long term and sustainably, but on the other hand, also relying on our pilot program for a crisis-proof and climate-friendly supply," said a delighted Stefan Kaineder, Provincial Councillor for the Environment and Climate, at the opening ceremony for the new water supply in Gramastetten.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
