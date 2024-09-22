Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Thanks to PV system

Water supply is now safe from blackouts

Nachrichten
22.09.2024 10:30

The water supply in Gramastetten has been expanded. Thanks to a PV system - supported by the state and federal government - the town is prepared for a blackout. Provincial councillor Stefan Kaineder (Greens) has now opened the system.

comment0 Kommentare

Due to a growing number of local residents and dynamic local development, the water supply in Gramastetten had to be expanded in order to ensure the drinking water supply for the residents.

New location
Based on a study by the state of Upper Austria, suitable well locations were sought and found in Türkstetten/Langwies. In addition to a deep tank, the water cooperative built an intermediate tank with a treatment plant to minimize the iron and manganese content in the drinking water. This intermediate tank is also available to the fire department for emergencies. From the intermediate tank, the water is pumped into the elevated tank and from there fed into the municipality's supply network.

Own PV system
However, the new system was also equipped with a very special "safety measure". In order to ensure the water supply even in the event of a blackout, a PV system with 19 kWp and a 23 kWh storage unit was installed at the elevated tank with financial support from the federal government and the province of Upper Austria. This means that the water supply can also be operated autonomously over a longer period of time.

"I would like to thank those responsible at the water cooperative for their great voluntary commitment. On the one hand, securing the drinking water supply in the long term and sustainably, but on the other hand, also relying on our pilot program for a crisis-proof and climate-friendly supply," said a delighted Stefan Kaineder, Provincial Councillor for the Environment and Climate, at the opening ceremony for the new water supply in Gramastetten.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf