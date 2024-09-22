Water supply is now safe from blackouts

New location

Based on a study by the state of Upper Austria, suitable well locations were sought and found in Türkstetten/Langwies. In addition to a deep tank, the water cooperative built an intermediate tank with a treatment plant to minimize the iron and manganese content in the drinking water. This intermediate tank is also available to the fire department for emergencies. From the intermediate tank, the water is pumped into the elevated tank and from there fed into the municipality's supply network.