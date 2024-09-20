How good and hard-working are our politicians?

30th complaint

"If the governor gets up from his seat, the other party members immediately follow him. This is the case in every parliamentary session," another critical comment is made. The complaints are recorded in black and white in the meeting minutes. The 30th complaint in this term of office came from an SPÖ MP of all people. At 9.15 p.m. on Thursday, he wanted to praise the responsible SPÖ provincial councillor for the fact that the newly established disaster relief service was working well: "But unfortunately the provincial councillor has already left."