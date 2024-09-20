Survey after criticism
How good and hard-working are our politicians?
The decisive factor is a skirmish in the last session of parliament. It is not the already very critical citizens who are currently asking themselves this question, but those affected themselves - a dispute in the state parliament.
The trigger was a fierce battle of words between the ÖVP and SPÖ in the last session on Thursday. As reported, ÖVP parliamentary group leader Markus Ulram had pointed out that the government bench was not always full. After the obvious criticism of the work ethic, SPÖ party leader Roland Fürst launched a counter-attack. The Red Party member railed against the Turkish mandataries who had signed out of the meeting at midday.
Several justifications
A funeral and a visit to the community day in Oberwart were the reasons given. According to Section 17, every member of parliament is obliged to attend the meetings of the provincial parliament and the committees to which they are elected. "The mandatary must accept every election that falls to him. Parliament may release them from this obligation for valid reasons," is the official statement.
Lack of presence
The ÖVP refers to the frequently voiced criticism that "the red government bench is empty most of the time". All opposition parliamentary groups have been complaining about a lack of presence for five years now. "Governor Hans Peter Doskozil, his deputy and the three SPÖ state councillors receive more than 1.1 million euros per year. They don't show up often enough for this salary," ÖVP regional managing director Patrik Fazekas had already complained in a post in spring 2023.
30th complaint
"If the governor gets up from his seat, the other party members immediately follow him. This is the case in every parliamentary session," another critical comment is made. The complaints are recorded in black and white in the meeting minutes. The 30th complaint in this term of office came from an SPÖ MP of all people. At 9.15 p.m. on Thursday, he wanted to praise the responsible SPÖ provincial councillor for the fact that the newly established disaster relief service was working well: "But unfortunately the provincial councillor has already left."
SPÖ counters
"He was out for a short time, just like others," replies the SPÖ. "The ÖVP has not yet understood that there is a difference between government and parliament. While members of parliament are obliged to attend, members of the government have the right to attend. As a rule, there is not a single ÖVP government member in the National Council," countered Fürst.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.