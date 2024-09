Michelle Hunziker keen to host the ESC 2025!

Michelle Hunziker (47) is very interested in hosting the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 in her home town of Basel. "Of course I would do it immediately. It would be a huge honor," said Hunziker in an interview with the Swiss newspaper "Blick". As an experienced presenter of major shows, including "Wetten, dass...?", she would be an ideal choice for the international music spectacle. The Eurovision Song Contest is one of the biggest television events in the world and attracts more than 150 million viewers to their screens every year.