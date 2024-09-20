Ofner also needs surgery on his right foot

After thorough discussions and in view of the timing, the decision was made to have the second operation. "The doctor recommended this step as it will allow Sebastian to avoid further delays and solve both problems at once," explained Thiem. This does not change the earliest possible comeback date for the still world number 59 in January. However, it remains to be seen whether this will hold. "We will make sure that he has enough time to fully recover, even if it takes longer," wrote Thiem.