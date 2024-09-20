Next setback
Ofner also needs surgery on his right foot
For Sebastian Ofner, last Friday's successful operation on his left foot was not the last. Austria's currently best tennis player will also undergo surgery on his right foot in just under three weeks, as his manager Moritz Thiem announced on Friday.
"Sebastian has the same problem with his right foot. It was never that bad, but the problem still exists and the pain doesn't go away completely," said Thiem.
After thorough discussions and in view of the timing, the decision was made to have the second operation. "The doctor recommended this step as it will allow Sebastian to avoid further delays and solve both problems at once," explained Thiem. This does not change the earliest possible comeback date for the still world number 59 in January. However, it remains to be seen whether this will hold. "We will make sure that he has enough time to fully recover, even if it takes longer," wrote Thiem.
Due to persistent heel problems, the 28-year-old Styrian had only been able to play with severe pain on court recently, so an operation was the only sensible decision. "The operation went well and the doctor is very happy with the result. He is currently still walking around with a special shoe, but the stitches have healed very well," Thiem revealed. Ofner himself had already shown via Instagram that he is mobile again thanks to crutches and a special shoe.
"I will work hard to come back stronger and get back to where I was," said the Mallorca finalist on Thursday. The additional operation will not change this statement. Ofner had already undergone surgery on his heel in October 2021 and subsequently had to take seven months off.
