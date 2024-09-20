Officially opened
Salzburg Rupertikirtag picks up speed again
With the ringing of bells, gun salutes from the citizen's guard and the raising of the market flag, the country's most famous Kirtag kicks off today. From now on, the atmosphere around Salzburg Cathedral is once again one of a folk festival ...
The 47th Kirtag in honor of Saints Rupert and Virgil got its usual opening act today, shortly after 12 noon. Year after year, the folk festival is heralded in with the ringing of the Angelus from the cathedral and the subsequent salute from the Salzburg Citizens' Guard. But: the traditional market flag must not be missing. Only when it is hoisted is the Kirtag officially opened.
Mayor Bernhard Auinger tapped the beer on the stage at Domplatz for the first time. With four shots, he was more skillful and faster than his predecessor and former mayor Harald Preuner. Last year, he needed five and a half strokes.
For five days, carousels and grilled chicken will once again be spinning on Salzburg's old town squares. Traditions and handicrafts are also not neglected during this time.
On St. Rupert's Day, next Tuesday, September 24, the flag will finally be taken down again. In previous years, the customary firework display was held at the end of the festival, but this was no longer approved by the federal government in 2022. The reason: incompatibilities with the flight path of the airport.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
