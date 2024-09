There was a traffic accident in Strass in the Zillertal on Thursday evening. At around 5.45 p.m., a car driver in the municipality of Strass im Zillertal (Schwaz district) wanted to drive onto Zillertalstraße from Tiroler Straße. However, this resulted in a collision with a truck. The force of the impact caused the car to leave the road and thunder into the ditch. Miraculously, nobody was injured.