Majesty in the military
Princess Ingrid Alexandra enjoys life as a soldier
While her criminal half-brother Marius is causing one scandal after another in the kingdom, Norwegian Princess Ingrid Alexandra has dutifully begun her military service with the pioneer battalion of the Northern Brigade at the Skjold camp in Indre Troms.
The training is also intended to prepare the daughter of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit for her future role as Queen. She has extended her period of service to fifteen months, according to the Royal Household. Originally, she was only supposed to serve for one year.
In her role as a pioneer soldier, the twenty-year-old will take on the role of a gunner on the CV90 STING vehicle.
"Stronger as a team"
During a press event at the training ground, the princess took part in an exercise scenario involving explosions on minefields. As part of the exercise, she played the supporting role of a storm engineer. It was the second time that the unit had trained with live explosives.
Speaking to the press, Princess Alexandra emphasized the importance of teamwork: "I have been challenged many times since I arrived. I have learned that you can achieve much more than you think and that you are stronger as a team. You can achieve far more together than you could alone."
Excitement, variety and fun
The princess also spoke proudly about her comrades and the duty station Skjold. She enthused: "Everyday life here is exciting and varied. Above all, we motivate each other to always give our best. I wouldn't have as much fun here without my team."
Norway's Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra's decision to join the military once again demonstrates her commitment and willingness to take on responsibility.
A quality that no one would accuse her half-brother, Marius Borg Høiby (27), of having. Mette-Marit's son from a previous relationship has already been arrested twice since August. He is said to have been violent towards several women. In a written statement, he blamed his behavior on the influence of alcohol and cocaine.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
