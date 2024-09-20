Great gesture!
Opponent withdraws, Salvadori becomes posthumous champion
As the Pistard Racing Team has decided to withdraw from the current championship for the Italian National Trophy, Luca Salvadori becomes champion posthumously. The Ducati rider died around a week ago in a crash on the Frohburger Dreieck in Saxony.
"Luca was a great guy. He was a good person, kind, nice and with a sunny disposition. Those who, like me, had the pleasure and good fortune to meet him in person know who Luca was," said Gianluca Galesi Milella from the Pistard Racing Team, bidding farewell to Salvadori.
Still considering staying at home
In their last conversation, the 32-year-old said he was still undecided as to whether he should go to Germany at all or whether he should take it easy on the bike. "He went there and never came back," said Milella.
The team then decided not to compete in Imola, and Salvadori was therefore crowned champion. "The only way for us to say goodbye to him is not to take part in the last two races so that he can win the title. With this gesture, we want to ensure that Luca, even if he is no longer there, can celebrate the National Trophy 1000 title from up there, which he has striven for so many years and which he has come so close to," "Motorsport-total.com" quotes Milella.
