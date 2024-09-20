Opponent withdraws, Salvadori becomes posthumous champion

The team then decided not to compete in Imola, and Salvadori was therefore crowned champion. "The only way for us to say goodbye to him is not to take part in the last two races so that he can win the title. With this gesture, we want to ensure that Luca, even if he is no longer there, can celebrate the National Trophy 1000 title from up there, which he has striven for so many years and which he has come so close to," "Motorsport-total.com" quotes Milella.