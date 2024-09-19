After pager attacks
Hezbollah chief sees “red lines” crossed
Following the explosion of hundreds of communication devices belonging to the pro-Iranian Hezbollah in Lebanon, the head of the Shiite organization has admitted a "serious blow" against his militia.
In his first appearance since the attacks that left 37 dead and more than 2,900 injured, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said in a live televised speech on Thursday that Israel had "crossed all red lines" with the explosions.
The attacks on Tuesday and Wednesday could be interpreted as a declaration of war, he further emphasized in the eagerly awaited speech. He initially left open whether there would actually be an open war between the radical Islamic militia and the Israeli military. Nasrallah declared that the attacks on the Lebanese-Israeli border would not cease until the war in the Gaza Strip was ended.
Explosion of radio receivers
Thousands of walkie-talkie radios exploded in Lebanon on Wednesday, after hundreds of radio receivers, so-called pagers, belonging to Hezbollah members had already exploded the day before. The Shia militia blamed Israel and threatened to retaliate.
Meanwhile, Israel completed preparations for an offensive against the Hezbollah militia in the south of Lebanon. The Chief of Staff approved the corresponding plans, according to a military statement on Thursday afternoon. No details were initially disclosed.
Middle East conflict moves north
Almost simultaneously, Nasrallah declared that the inhabitants of the northern regions of Israel on the border with Lebanon would not be able to return to their homes and apartments. The militia would not allow this. Hezbollah is hoping for an Israeli invasion of southern Lebanon, as this would offer its organization a "historic opportunity".
"The terrorist organization Hezbollah has turned southern Lebanon into a combat zone," said the Israeli military statement. The Islamists had used houses as weapons caches, dug tunnels underneath them and used civilians as human shields. The Israeli military operation was intended to restore security in northern Israel. Israeli Defense Minister Joav Gallant declared on Wednesday that the war was entering a new phase. More military units would therefore now be deployed to the northern border.
Nasrallah called the recent attacks by exploding radio receivers and walkie-talkies a massacre and a test for Hezbollah. Although Hezbollah had suffered a serious blow, it would not be overthrown as a result. Hezbollah has now increased the readiness of its members and weapons systems.
Threat of major conflict
The government in Jerusalem has neither claimed responsibility for the device explosions nor denied responsibility. During Nasrallah's speech, the Israeli air force triggered sonic booms over Beirut, according to a reporter from the Reuters news agency.
Hezbollah, which is supported by Iran, increased its rocket fire from Israel immediately after the start of the Gaza war on October 7. Since then, both sides have engaged in almost daily exchanges of fire. Tens of thousands of people on both sides of the border have fled their homes and apartments in the region. The fighting on the border is fueling concerns that the Gaza conflict could escalate into a regional conflagration. Iran and the USA could also be drawn into the conflict.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.