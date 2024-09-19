Hezbollah chief sees “red lines” crossed

Hezbollah, which is supported by Iran, increased its rocket fire from Israel immediately after the start of the Gaza war on October 7. Since then, both sides have engaged in almost daily exchanges of fire. Tens of thousands of people on both sides of the border have fled their homes and apartments in the region. The fighting on the border is fueling concerns that the Gaza conflict could escalate into a regional conflagration. Iran and the USA could also be drawn into the conflict.