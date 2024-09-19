Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Listened to the sat nav

Paramedics stop ghost truck: “We got lost”

Nachrichten
19.09.2024 18:00

Two courageous rescue workers courageously intervened and prevented a lost Indian man from driving onto the A8. The truck driver had blindly relied on his navigation device. Most recently, a wrong-way driver in Upper Austria killed a 19-year-old.

comment0 Kommentare

This is civil courage! Two paramedics from the Obernberg am Inn local unit were on the Innkreisautobahn A8 on Wednesday evening. The moment of shock came at the Haag am Hausruck exit at around 8.15 p.m.: "A truck suddenly came towards us," says Fabian Blümlinger (23), who was in the ambulance with his colleague Jan Mühlecker (25).

Blue lights switched on
"We were already in a tizzy. But then we tried to get the driver to stop by flashing the lights. When that didn't work, we switched on the blue lights," says the 23-year-old, who works full-time for the Red Cross. The truck driver finally reacted and stopped his vehicle in the emergency lane."

"Didn't know what we wanted from him"
"We then stopped too. The driver didn't know what we wanted from him. He didn't understand German or English, we had to communicate with our hands and feet," says Blümlinger. After around ten minutes, the police officers requested by the paramedics by radio arrived. When questioned, the 43-year-old driver from India stated that he wanted to drive from Croatia to Germany and that his navigation system had shown him this route.

Proving nerves of steel
He was fined a four-figure sum in euros. After their heroic deed, the rescue workers drove to the police station, "where we had a smoke together and talked about what we had experienced, as we do on every mission". Incidentally, the two men were on their way back from Linz, where they had taken the aptitude test to become emergency paramedics. In any case, they impressively demonstrated the necessary nerves of steel.

No details of the accident
Most recently, an accident involving a wrong-way driver on the A1 Westautobahn near Vorchdorf came to a terrible end. On the night of September 7, a drunk 47-year-old from Kirchdorf/K. crashed head-on into the oncoming car of a 19-year-old from Allhaming.

The young man was so seriously injured in the collision that he died shortly afterwards in hospital. According to an initial police report, the wrong-way driver is said to have been literally bawling at the scene of the accident. Blood was taken from him in hospital. "However, we are still waiting for the results," said the public prosecutor's office in Wels, which is investigating gross negligence manslaughter.

When questioned by the police, the ghost driver did not want to give any details about the course of the accident.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Andrea Kloimstein
Andrea Kloimstein
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf