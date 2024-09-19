Paramedics stop ghost truck: “We got lost”

"Didn't know what we wanted from him"

"We then stopped too. The driver didn't know what we wanted from him. He didn't understand German or English, we had to communicate with our hands and feet," says Blümlinger. After around ten minutes, the police officers requested by the paramedics by radio arrived. When questioned, the 43-year-old driver from India stated that he wanted to drive from Croatia to Germany and that his navigation system had shown him this route.