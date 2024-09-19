First all-clear in Lower Austria
Floods: The water levels are falling, but the suffering remains
300 households were still evacuated in Lower Austria on Thursday, and 117 people had to be rescued from the danger areas by helicopter. And while ten villages are still cut off from the outside world, the disaster alert has been lifted elsewhere.
The further the water levels drop across the country yesterday, the more the damage in the disaster area of Lower Austria becomes apparent. "The flood situation is easing, but the damage and the suffering of the people remain", summarizes Stephan Pernkopf, the head of the crisis management team.
Almost 40,000 emergency personnel have been deployed in this unprecedented natural disaster so far. "They have rescued people, defended dams and helped families," says Pernkopf proudly and gratefully. On Thursday, the focus remained on the Tullnerfeld and the Pielach Valley, which were severely affected. The water levels also rose on the Leitha and numerous dams had to be secured.
"However, the water level is now falling again here too," said Pernkopf. The many landslides and mudslides are critical, however, and the safety of the slopes still needs to be clarified in around 40 municipalities. To this end, the number of geological experts has been massively increased.
As of yesterday, around 300 houses and apartments were still evacuated, with a peak of just under 1400 households. The Tulln Exhibition Center, where 658 people as well as 22 dogs, 17 cats and three small animals were accommodated at peak times, is currently no longer needed as emergency accommodation. A total of 117 people had to be rescued from the floods by helicopter.
Seven districts no longer a disaster area
The entire federal state was declared a disaster area at the weekend. Based on an extensive analysis with the district governors, the decision was made today to lift the disaster area status in seven districts and three statutory towns.
"The status will be lifted in the districts of Amstetten, Hollabrunn, Lilienfeld, Mistelbach, Scheibbs, Wiener Neustadt Bezirk and Waidhofen an der Thaya. In the magistrate's towns it is Krems, Waidhofen/Ybbs and Wiener Neustadt. As of 7 p.m., the status as a disaster area has been lifted in these districts and magistrates," informed Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
