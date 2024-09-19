Loss of professional title
Social pedagogues fight for their future
A new law threatens the professional existence of many social pedagogues in Austria. When the Social Work Designation Act comes into force in March 2024, only graduates of colleges and universities of applied sciences will be allowed to use the title "social pedagogue". Two affected persons file a lawsuit.
Mr. Kohlberger from Linz (Upper Austria) originally intended to retrain as a social pedagogue as a means of sustainable integration into the labour market. He was told several times that the professional title was secure in the long term. "We were told at the time that nothing would change," explains the 51-year-old. Now he not only faces the loss of his professional title, but also a significant loss of salary.
Consequences of the new law
Birgitt Langerreiter, a former nurse, is also fighting the consequences of the new law. Due to health problems, she had to give up her long-standing profession and decided to train as a qualified social pedagogue on the recommendation of the Vocational Training Institute.
A brochure indicated that she could work in various areas of leisure education after completing the course. An important prospect for the 57-year-old, as she wanted to work as an afternoon supervisor in schools. "I live in Amstetten (Lower Austria) and because of the proximity, I did the training in Linz. When I finished everything, I found out that the training in Lower Austria wasn't worth anything."
"Both clients point out that it would have been possible for them to complete their studies without any problems - if only they had known that this would have been necessary," says lawyer Hubert Niedermayr. The lawyer assumes that there are hundreds of other people affected in Austria. However, it is not only those affected who suffer, but also our education system, which is desperately looking for teachers.
