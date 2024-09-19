Be there live at the election evening at Landtmann!

Take part & win
Austria votes: Our loyal "Krone" subscribers now have the chance to experience the election evening on September 29 with exciting insights and analysis. We are giving away places for an exclusive "public viewing" in the traditional Café Landtmann, where the two former chancellors Christian Kern and Reinhold Mitterlehner as well as the political experts Heidi Glück and Josef Kalina will discuss the current results under the moderation of "Krone" journalist Conny Bischofberger.
On September 29, Austria is facing an exciting election to the National Council, which will decide the future political course of the country. Important issues such as climate policy, economic stability and social justice are dominating the election campaign, and the results could have a decisive influence on the coming years. Millions of voters will cast their votes on this day and thus help decide the composition of the National Council and the future government.
You don't want to follow the first projections and current results alone at home? Then you have an exclusive opportunity: as a loyal "Krone" subscriber, you can follow the election decisions live together with other politically interested people in the stylish ambience of Café Landtmann.
At our "Public Viewing" of the 2024 National Council election, prominent personalities such as former Federal Chancellor Christian Kern, former Vice Chancellor Reinhold Mitterlehner and political experts Heidi Glück and Josef Kalina will analyze the current developments in conversation with "Krone" journalist Conny Bischofberger.
When? On election Sunday, September 29, 2024, from 4:30 pm at Café Landtmann.
Join in and be there live
In cooperation with Bürgerforum and Café Landtmann, we are giving away 20x2 tickets for this special National Council election event among all our subscribers. Be there live when the first projections come in and our invited experts analyze the events live on election night. Of course, our winners will be provided with snacks and drinks free of charge by Café Landtmann.
Simply fill out the form below by September 25, 2024, 9 a.m. - and with a little luck secure a place at the exclusive "Public Viewing"!
