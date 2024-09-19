Upper Austrian politics discussed
Three-point plan and reform for housing subsidies
The housing budget is becoming ever smaller and is not being adjusted to inflation, criticized the SPÖ in today's session of the Upper Austrian state parliament. Housing spokesman Peter Binder is even calling for a complete reform.
SPÖ housing spokesman Peter Binder presents the latest figures from Statistics Austria: According to the latest inflation data, residential rents have recently risen by 6.8 percent, with general inflation up 2.9 percent, according to Binder: "In contrast, the housing budget in Upper Austria has been falling for years."
Housing Minister Haimbuchner is continuing the active devaluation of housing subsidies instead of improving the situation.
Abgeordneter Peter Binder, SPÖ
Bild: Land OÖ/ Denise Stinglmayr
In 2009, the share of the housing budget in relation to the state budget was still 6.2 percent, in 2023 it was only 3.7 percent, Binder demands a change of course in the state.
"Housing budget not adjusted to inflation!"
Binder in an interview with the "Krone": "The housing budget is not even adjusted for inflation. Housing Minister Manfred Haimbuchner is thus continuing the active devaluation of housing subsidies instead of improving the lives of Upper Austrians."
For this reason, the SPÖ is proposing the implementation of a three-point plan: Specifically, Binder is talking about increasing the budget for non-profit housing, doubling the loan amount for private homes (this currently stands at a good €100,000 per house builder) and repairing the housing subsidy. At today's session of the provincial parliament, the SPÖ is tabling a general motion to reform the housing subsidy. A majority for this is unlikely.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.