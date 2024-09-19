Buried waist-deep
Hikers had to abandon their tour to Bärenkopf due to the snow. But the next alpinists were already following their tracks - luckily for them, as it turned out. Because an avalanche suddenly broke loose - two hikers were swept away and buried waist-deep.
On Wednesday, several hikers set off independently from the Karwendelbahn mountain station to the Bärenbadalm in the municipality of Eben am Achensee. Their destination: the Bärenkopf. The first two hikers reached a viewpoint at around 11 am. This was the end of the hiking tour for the time being, as a further ascent was not possible due to the snow.
At 2.25 p.m., an avalanche of sliding snow suddenly broke loose and caught two ascending hikers. They were swept along 15 meters and buried up to their waists.
Hikers following behind came to the rescue
However, the other ascending hikers were able to observe the incident and had the presence of mind to rush to the rescue. They were able to free the buried victims from the avalanche. Fortunately, they were uninjured.
They were in the middle of the avalanche slope and were unable to move from their position due to the terrain.
Meanwhile, two Germans, a man (27) and a woman (26), were unable to move forward or back. They were in the middle of the avalanche slope and were unable to move from their position due to the terrain.
They made the emergency call
The two made an emergency call and were eventually rescued by the "Libelle" police helicopter using a rope and flown to the Bärenbadalm. According to the current state of the investigation, no persons were injured in the avalanche.
