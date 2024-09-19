Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Buried waist-deep

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
19.09.2024 08:21

Hikers had to abandon their tour to Bärenkopf due to the snow. But the next alpinists were already following their tracks - luckily for them, as it turned out. Because an avalanche suddenly broke loose - two hikers were swept away and buried waist-deep. 

comment0 Kommentare

On Wednesday, several hikers set off independently from the Karwendelbahn mountain station to the Bärenbadalm in the municipality of Eben am Achensee. Their destination: the Bärenkopf. The first two hikers reached a viewpoint at around 11 am. This was the end of the hiking tour for the time being, as a further ascent was not possible due to the snow.

Zitat Icon

At 2.25 p.m., an avalanche of sliding snow suddenly broke loose and caught two ascending hikers. They were swept along 15 meters and buried up to their waists.

Die Polizei

However, the next hikers had already followed their tracks. At 2.25 p.m., a sliding snow avalanche suddenly broke loose and caught two ascending hikers. They were swept along 15 meters and buried up to their waists, according to the police.

Hikers following behind came to the rescue
However, the other ascending hikers were able to observe the incident and had the presence of mind to rush to the rescue. They were able to free the buried victims from the avalanche. Fortunately, they were uninjured.

Zitat Icon

They were in the middle of the avalanche slope and were unable to move from their position due to the terrain.

Die Polizei

Meanwhile, two Germans, a man (27) and a woman (26), were unable to move forward or back. They were in the middle of the avalanche slope and were unable to move from their position due to the terrain. 

They made the emergency call
The two made an emergency call and were eventually rescued by the "Libelle" police helicopter using a rope and flown to the Bärenbadalm. According to the current state of the investigation, no persons were injured in the avalanche.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Nadine Isser
Nadine Isser
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf