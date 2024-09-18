How to make 30 post-its fly

What are you most looking forward to in the coming season? I'm really looking forward to "Im weißen Rössl" staged by Jan Philipp Gloger. He makes it a bit provocative, really funny and plays with all the clichés. And when Robert Palfrader and Harald Schmidt are on stage together, it's Austria versus Germany.

What are you particularly looking forward to in the other theaters?

To "Don Carlo" at the State Opera. That's my absolute favorite piece. Kirill Serebrennikov is also directing it. For us, dictatorships are of course far away. But Serebrennikov was under house arrest in Russia, he lived "Don Carlo".

If you had all the budget in the world, what would be your dream?

I would love to bring a Björk musical to the stage. Maybe a Volksoper "Ring des Nibelungen", but then in a completely different way. But above all, I would definitely - and perhaps sponsors are now reading this - expand our fantastic children's choir. To reach more children, even those whose parents don't know that the Volksoper exists. I would like to attract talented children from all districts so that they can join us. Because it's important that we open up culture to everyone.