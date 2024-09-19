Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Royal chic

Letizia causes a sensation with stylish blouse

Nachrichten
19.09.2024 07:00

Queen Letizia of Spain caused a stir at the opening of a new vocational training course at a school in Castro Urdiales, not only with her commitment but also with her fashion sense.

comment0 Kommentare

Letizia wore an eye-catching new shirt from Victoria Beckham's collection for Mango, which became a fashion highlight with its original neckline.

The chic shirt with its unusual design once again underlined Letizia's reputation as a style icon who is a master of combining elegance and modernity.

The fashionable look attracted a lot of attention and showed that the Queen also relies on affordable fashion from high-street brands such as Mango. The ensemble was perfectly coordinated and made a style-conscious statement without overshadowing the importance of the occasion.

In addition to her fashionable appearance, the educational focus of the event was of course the center of attention. The introduction of the dual vocational training system at the school in Castro Urdiales marks an important step in the country's education policy, and Queen Letizia was visibly interested and committed during her visit.

Her visit underlined the importance of education and vocational qualifications for the future of young people in Spain.

Queen Letizia (Bild: picturedesk.com/Cordon Press / Action Press)
Queen Letizia
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Cordon Press / Action Press)

Queen Letizia is known for combining fashion trends with a deep connection to socially relevant issues, and her recent appearance was another example of this. Her fashion choices often represent a conscious, modern yet approachable style - a trademark she successfully demonstrates in each of her public appearances.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf