ÖVP and FPÖ push through new nature conservation law

SPÖ: "There is no technical basis. "

SPÖ MP Karin Dollinger echoes this sentiment: "The highlight of today's technically adventurous ÖVP-FPÖ debate in the provincial parliament was the issue of dry and lean sites, which have since been included in this amendment. There is no actual technical basis for this point of the amendment. On the contrary, the expert invited to the committee today, Christian Eichberger, stated that nobody could recognize this except professionals and that an extreme loss of valuable areas was associated with this arbitrarily chosen percentage change."