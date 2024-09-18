This is how the pager attack on Hezbollah went down

Trail also leads to Austria

The Taiwanese company Gold Apollo, whose logo was emblazoned on the pagers, denies any responsibility. The devices ordered by Hezbollah were manufactured by a licensed partner in Hungary, it says. "According to an agreement, we authorize BAC to use our trademark for the sale of products in certain regions, but the design and manufacture are entirely handled by BAC," Gold Apollo announced on Wednesday morning. The AR-924 model mentioned in media reports will also be produced and sold by BAC Consulting.