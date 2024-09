Tips on a hundred spiritual places of power

Experts in search of clues

Experts from various disciplines have set out in search of the common cultural and spiritual roots. Archaeologist Franz Glaser describes early Christian places of worship such as Aquileia and the Hemmaberg. Church musicians such as Melissa Dermastia, master of the cathedral chapel in Graz, present the diversity of the "queen of instruments". Art historians present wall and ceiling paintings from nine centuries. "With this book, you will discover cultural and spiritual treasures," promises Kapeller.