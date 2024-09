“Terminator” now Dr. h.c. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Personality with character

Schwarzenegger is a person of character and stands for decency and the ability to compromise. As a politician, he had been guided by what was right and necessary, not by ideological guidelines, for example in his commitment to renewable energies as Governor of the US state of California. Schwarzenegger thanked the packed auditorium of the university in Berlin-Mitte for the honorary doctorate. He emphasized that what makes him happiest is not having been a successful bodybuilder and Hollywood star or having earned millions, but being able to give something back to others.