Linz VP demand
Asylum seekers should clear snow and sweep streets
Martin Hajart, VP city deputy in Linz, has in mind a separate "asylum seeker task force" in the city council for community service in the city center of Linz. According to him, the group could comprise around 100 asylum seekers - from street sweepers to garbage collectors - who could thus actively contribute to society.
"The people who seek refuge with us should be given the chance to actively contribute to society. It should be communicated from the outset that you have to work for money here. With hard work, you can also build something for yourself," says VP city deputy Martin Hajart, who once again wants to make asylum seekers more accountable.
"Every helping hand is needed"
"The cleanliness of the streets and parks has left a lot to be desired for some time now. Extreme weather is also on the increase. The recent flood disaster has once again shown that every helping hand is needed to alleviate the suffering of those affected." Against this backdrop, the 41-year-old sees an urgent need to involve asylum seekers in charitable work processes.
It should be a matter of course for asylum seekers to get involved and consciously give something back to society.
Martin Hajart, Linzer VP-Stadtvize
Unit should be part of the municipal administration
Specifically, Hajart is calling for a separate unit - based at Linz City Council - that can be made available for tasks such as snow clearing, supporting the volunteer fire department in the area of disaster control, keeping the city clean - from street sweepers to garbage collectors - maintaining green spaces or charitable activities. Asylum seekers in the state's basic welfare system can carry out activities to help society and thus earn an additional allowance of 110 euros.
"The unit should include up to 100 asylum seekers"
There are currently 817 asylum seekers living in Linz. The VP city deputy has a unit of up to 100 people in mind. Hajart: "Of course, this can only be achieved gradually, but it is certainly feasible."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
