Free places wanted
Mattersburg: Animal farm must be vacated in 12 days
According to the building authorities, a farm in Burgenland must be closed. The worst thing about it: ostriches, nandus, donkeys and goats urgently need new places, otherwise the authorities will have to kill them.
"Expulsion from paradise" is what Claudia Schweiger calls the notice she received from the municipality of Mattersburg. Her former partner had set up an ostrich farm in the countryside more than four years ago. The ranch now has 4.5 hectares for lease. It is difficult to find, the area is so remote.
Take the animals away or kill them
Now dark clouds have gathered over the enclosures. According to a decision by the city's building authority and the nature conservation authority of the Mattersburg district council, the entire animal population must be captured and removed or killed in accordance with the Animal Protection Act by September 30. The reason for the decision is the zoning plan, which does not provide for any development on agricultural land or grassland.
No objections
"There are only wooden buildings on the extensive plots, which serve as stables or shelter for the animals," explains Schweiger. All plans were submitted. "There was never any information about complaints," she says. "Errors cannot be ruled out. I suspect a serious communication problem," says Schweiger. According to the authorities, only very small buildings, a maximum of 1.2 meters high, are exempt from dedications.
It is certain that the deadline will expire in 12 days. Until then, two ostrich breeding groups - one cock with four females and one with five - five nandus and the donkeys "Moritz" (six years old) and "Mila" (four years old), who have worked a lot with children and disabled people, must be saved from the official end.
Help wanted
"We now want to quickly find people who will take good care of the animals," explains Schweiger. The best chance at the moment is to find a new home for 14 goats.
