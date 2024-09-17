SPÖ candidate criticizes the lack of a climate protection law

Holzleitner (SPÖ) criticized the lack of a climate protection law. Green Party candidate Prammer and Neos list leader Doppelbauer based their statements on the election program. Another key topic of discussion was where the state should make savings and how the burden on citizens could be reduced. The SPÖ is in favor of property taxes, Plakolm spoke of more full-time work, which would also create new tax revenues. The Neos candidate criticized the subsidy policy, Fürst wants to save on social spending for refugees.