The leaders of the country
Because two men were unable to attend, the ORF discussion between the top candidates in Upper Austria became an all-female round table. The "Krone" took a look behind the scenes.
One thing has to be said for the female politicians in the front row: There was no nastiness either in front of or behind the stage. Friendliness dominated - and even the biggest political opponents such as FPÖ candidate Susanne Fürst and SPÖ Upper Austria frontwoman Eva Maria Holzleitner smiled into the camera together.
ORF-OÖ editor-in-chief asked political leaders to join the discussion
Friendly in tone, but tough in substance, the two and Claudia Plakolm (ÖVP), Agnes Prammer (Greens) acand Karin Doppelbauer (Neos) then got into the discussion itself. ORF Upper Austria editor-in-chief Stefan Hartl asked the top candidates to take part in the discussion. Hermann Brückl was supposed to take part for the FPÖ and August Wöginger for the ÖVP. Both were represented.
Where can the state make savings, how can we reduce the burden?
Right at the beginning of the meeting, the topic of climate change was discussed in the days of the flood disaster. Do we not need a stricter climate policy?
State Secretary Plakolm praised Chancellor Karl Nehammer in particular as a crisis manager. And in general: "It is clear that we need more climate protection measures." After the hot summer, we can clearly see that climate change is taking hold. FPÖ politician Fürst, on the other hand, spoke of "forces of nature that make us realize how small we are as humans and that we cannot influence everything".
SPÖ candidate criticizes the lack of a climate protection law
Holzleitner (SPÖ) criticized the lack of a climate protection law. Green Party candidate Prammer and Neos list leader Doppelbauer based their statements on the election program. Another key topic of discussion was where the state should make savings and how the burden on citizens could be reduced. The SPÖ is in favor of property taxes, Plakolm spoke of more full-time work, which would also create new tax revenues. The Neos candidate criticized the subsidy policy, Fürst wants to save on social spending for refugees.
The discussion became extremely exciting and emotional when it came to coalition options after the election. Plakolm does not want a situation like that in Germany and rejects a three-party coalition with the ÖVP, SPÖ and a third party. When it came to possible cooperation with the FPÖ, she spoke of "individual people who won't go" - once again referring to FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl.
