Storm situation eases
As the storm situation eases, regular school operations are to resume throughout Austria from Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Education.
The severe storms in Austria also had an impact on school operations. Pupils in the affected areas who were unable to travel due to traffic obstructions were automatically considered excused on Monday.
Distance learning at some locations
In Lower Austria, which was particularly badly affected, 94 schools remained closed on Tuesday. It is currently being examined whether distance learning will be offered temporarily at some of the particularly affected locations, according to a press release on Tuesday afternoon.
Teaching staff and pupils who are unable to come to school due to public transport disruptions, for example, must contact the school or school management individually. If there are separate rules for entire school sites, parents, pupils and teachers will be informed directly by the school provider (the municipality) or the management.
Volunteers continue to be exempted
Teachers and administrative staff who are still needed in civil protection, for example in the volunteer fire department, are still automatically exempted. Head of Department Martin Polaschek (ÖVP) thanked the emergency services and all those who had made it possible to resume school operations just a few days after the storm disaster.
