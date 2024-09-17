krone.tv asks
Vienna Danube floods? “We drown every time”
The torrential rain continues to keep the capital city on tenterhooks. The Danube has narrowly missed a hundred-year flood, the Vienna River even a thousand-year flood! What is the mood like directly on the Danube? krone.tv was there to find out.
Vienna-Nußdorf, empty streets, the cycle paths are completely flooded, barriers and the occasional walker.
Some take photos. Because of the water level, a pub owner explains, she is wearing rubber boots: "Yesterday I would have needed a boat."
"We drown every time"
She continues: "Every time we drown in Nußdorf, Kuchelau, Kahlenbergerdorf. They don't think about us." She criticizes the approach to the intake structure - which relieves the main stream - on the Danube Island, as it is not being fully utilized.
Trust in the city of Vienna
At the corner where the canal flows into the Danube, a couple walks their border collie in the midst of the chaos. They trust the crisis management: "The city will know what to do," they say confidently about the current safety precautions, such as barriers near the river. But for friends in Kamptal in Lower Austria, the situation is similar to the floods of 2002 and is "naturally rather tight".
Memories of 1954
A pensioner looks curiously at the masses of water. The elderly gentleman likes to walk here. The situation reminds him of the floods of 1954, which he himself experienced as a young boy, "everything was flooded at Nußdorfer Platz". Today it is less dramatic in Vienna - also thanks to the second Danube regulation - but still "bad enough" for him. He has also invested 3,000 euros in flood protection. When it rains heavily, his street turns into a "torrential stream".
Echoing Chancellor Nehammer's appeal not to engage in "disaster tourism" in these difficult times, the pensioner advises people to be sensible: "There are always crazy people who kayak along the Vienna River or cycle through the water, but I can't recommend that at the moment."
