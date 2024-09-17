Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Storm relief in Lower Austria

“Thank God, our Styrians are back”

Nachrichten
17.09.2024 17:00

Hundreds of Styrian firefighters lend a hand in the storm disaster in Lower Austria. Here in Austria, the weather situation is increasingly calming down.

comment0 Kommentare

"Thank God, our Styrians are back!" These were the words that greeted the Styrian firefighters in Melk, Lower Austria, on Tuesday morning as they worked tirelessly in the disaster area for the third day in a row. "A total of 132 people and 31 vehicles from our Feldbach and Fürstenfeld districts are currently in action," said Johannes Matzhold, commander of the Feldbach district fire brigade association, before the "Krone" briefing.

Dam broken
Even after the end of the rainfall, the operation is far from over for the helpers in the affected areas. "We are working at an industrial center in Melk - everything here has been flooded after a dam burst. We are now trying to lower the groundwater level with large pumps," continues Matzhold.

The emergency services have been battling the masses of water for days. (Bild: BFV Feldbach)
The emergency services have been battling the masses of water for days.
(Bild: BFV Feldbach)
The Styrian firefighters in Lower Austria are working tirelessly. (Bild: BFV Feldbach)
The Styrian firefighters in Lower Austria are working tirelessly.
(Bild: BFV Feldbach)

"People are incredibly grateful"
The destruction is huge: "Pumpkins, rotary dryers, fences - everything is washed through the village. Not to mention the flooded houses and fields." The population is all the more grateful for the support from Styria: "People are incredibly grateful. We are also always supplied with pastries, coffee and food."

The fact that hundreds of firefighters from almost all of eastern, southern and western Styria have been volunteering for days in the neighboring province is not a matter of course. "Everyone simply wants to help out - fortunately, our employers are all very understanding," says Matzhold gratefully. At the moment, it looks as if the Styrians' work is over for the time being. However, they are ready for further clean-up work next week.

In Styria (here is a picture from Greinbach), the clean-up work after the storm will take a long time. (Bild: Feuerwehr Penzendorf)
In Styria (here is a picture from Greinbach), the clean-up work after the storm will take a long time.
(Bild: Feuerwehr Penzendorf)

Water levels are falling
In Styria itself, the situation is increasingly easing. The water levels of all rivers are falling and no widespread precipitation is expected until the weekend. Of course, the clean-up work in the affected regions of Upper and Eastern Styria will continue. The Penzendorf fire department spent 74 hours fighting storm damage in Greinbach until Monday evening, the longest operation in history.

The little cat is now safe in Noah's Ark. (Bild: Arche Noah)
The little cat is now safe in Noah's Ark.
(Bild: Arche Noah)
Eight dogs and 20 cats had to be evacuated from the Kapfenberg animal shelter. (Bild: Arche Noah)
Eight dogs and 20 cats had to be evacuated from the Kapfenberg animal shelter.
(Bild: Arche Noah)

Animal shelter evacuated
However, the situation in many Styrian regions has been precarious in recent days. People were not the only ones to suffer from the extreme weather events; the Kapfenberg animal shelter was also in danger of being flooded and had to be evacuated. Eight dogs and 20 cats were therefore brought to the Active Animal Protection Noah's Ark in Graz. The animals will now be cared for here for the next few days. 

Twelve roads closed
A total of twelve roads in Styria are currently still closed due to the storm damage. In the Liezen district, these include the Sölkpass, the B25, the B138 near the border with Upper Austria, the B146 between Admont and the entrance to the Gesäusee and the Kaiseraustraße (L713 between Admont and Trieben). In Hartberg-Fürstenfeld, the L117 (kilometers 7.7 to 16.2), the L407 from Ratten to the Feistritzsattel, the L421 (kilometers 2.27 to 4.47) as well as the Hohenbrugger Straße (L437) and parts of the Blumauerstraße (L440) are not passable. The B20 in Thörl (Bruck-Mürzzuschlag) and the Feistritzklammstraße (L409) in the district of Weiz are closed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Marcus Stoimaier
Marcus Stoimaier
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf