Storm relief in Lower Austria
“Thank God, our Styrians are back”
Hundreds of Styrian firefighters lend a hand in the storm disaster in Lower Austria. Here in Austria, the weather situation is increasingly calming down.
"Thank God, our Styrians are back!" These were the words that greeted the Styrian firefighters in Melk, Lower Austria, on Tuesday morning as they worked tirelessly in the disaster area for the third day in a row. "A total of 132 people and 31 vehicles from our Feldbach and Fürstenfeld districts are currently in action," said Johannes Matzhold, commander of the Feldbach district fire brigade association, before the "Krone" briefing.
Dam broken
Even after the end of the rainfall, the operation is far from over for the helpers in the affected areas. "We are working at an industrial center in Melk - everything here has been flooded after a dam burst. We are now trying to lower the groundwater level with large pumps," continues Matzhold.
"People are incredibly grateful"
The destruction is huge: "Pumpkins, rotary dryers, fences - everything is washed through the village. Not to mention the flooded houses and fields." The population is all the more grateful for the support from Styria: "People are incredibly grateful. We are also always supplied with pastries, coffee and food."
The fact that hundreds of firefighters from almost all of eastern, southern and western Styria have been volunteering for days in the neighboring province is not a matter of course. "Everyone simply wants to help out - fortunately, our employers are all very understanding," says Matzhold gratefully. At the moment, it looks as if the Styrians' work is over for the time being. However, they are ready for further clean-up work next week.
Water levels are falling
In Styria itself, the situation is increasingly easing. The water levels of all rivers are falling and no widespread precipitation is expected until the weekend. Of course, the clean-up work in the affected regions of Upper and Eastern Styria will continue. The Penzendorf fire department spent 74 hours fighting storm damage in Greinbach until Monday evening, the longest operation in history.
Animal shelter evacuated
However, the situation in many Styrian regions has been precarious in recent days. People were not the only ones to suffer from the extreme weather events; the Kapfenberg animal shelter was also in danger of being flooded and had to be evacuated. Eight dogs and 20 cats were therefore brought to the Active Animal Protection Noah's Ark in Graz. The animals will now be cared for here for the next few days.
Twelve roads closed
A total of twelve roads in Styria are currently still closed due to the storm damage. In the Liezen district, these include the Sölkpass, the B25, the B138 near the border with Upper Austria, the B146 between Admont and the entrance to the Gesäusee and the Kaiseraustraße (L713 between Admont and Trieben). In Hartberg-Fürstenfeld, the L117 (kilometers 7.7 to 16.2), the L407 from Ratten to the Feistritzsattel, the L421 (kilometers 2.27 to 4.47) as well as the Hohenbrugger Straße (L437) and parts of the Blumauerstraße (L440) are not passable. The B20 in Thörl (Bruck-Mürzzuschlag) and the Feistritzklammstraße (L409) in the district of Weiz are closed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.