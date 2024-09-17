“Thank God, our Styrians are back”

Twelve roads closed

A total of twelve roads in Styria are currently still closed due to the storm damage. In the Liezen district, these include the Sölkpass, the B25, the B138 near the border with Upper Austria, the B146 between Admont and the entrance to the Gesäusee and the Kaiseraustraße (L713 between Admont and Trieben). In Hartberg-Fürstenfeld, the L117 (kilometers 7.7 to 16.2), the L407 from Ratten to the Feistritzsattel, the L421 (kilometers 2.27 to 4.47) as well as the Hohenbrugger Straße (L437) and parts of the Blumauerstraße (L440) are not passable. The B20 in Thörl (Bruck-Mürzzuschlag) and the Feistritzklammstraße (L409) in the district of Weiz are closed.