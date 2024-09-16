Leg amputated
Merciless cancer! Drama surrounding Union Berlin goalie
The season may have got off to a good start with one win and two draws in three rounds of Germany's Bundesliga, but the skies are not full of violins at 1. FC Union Berlin! Away from the pitch, the "Iron" family is currently dealing with a heavy blow: Talented goalkeeper Berkin Arslanogullari has been diagnosed with bone cancer and is fighting for his life!
The 19-year-old, who was allowed to play for the professional team in a test match in March, was diagnosed with the disease a few months ago and was treated for a long time with chemotherapy, among other things.
But the cancer has not yet been beaten, quite the opposite: a few days ago, Arslanogullari had to have his lower left leg amputated "as a life-saving measure" to prevent the disease from progressing, as Union announced on its website.
"Conversion measures and upcoming rehabilitation"
Union Berlin has now launched a fundraising campaign so that the talented goalkeeper can concentrate on fighting for his life and to at least ease the financial burden on his parents, who are no longer able to work due to the care and support required for Arslanogullari.
"The family's apartment is not handicapped accessible. A new apartment or extensive conversion measures and the upcoming rehabilitation are urgently needed for a new start in a new life and cause enormous costs," the "Irons" explain their help.
Arslanogullari himself, however, is still fighting despite the merciless opponent of cancer and the loss of his lower left leg: "I have already overcome many obstacles in my life. And I will now fight this disease with everything I've got. I would like to thank everyone!"
