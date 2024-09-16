Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Leg amputated

Merciless cancer! Drama surrounding Union Berlin goalie

Nachrichten
16.09.2024 18:30

The season may have got off to a good start with one win and two draws in three rounds of Germany's Bundesliga, but the skies are not full of violins at 1. FC Union Berlin! Away from the pitch, the "Iron" family is currently dealing with a heavy blow: Talented goalkeeper Berkin Arslanogullari has been diagnosed with bone cancer and is fighting for his life!

comment0 Kommentare

The 19-year-old, who was allowed to play for the professional team in a test match in March, was diagnosed with the disease a few months ago and was treated for a long time with chemotherapy, among other things.

But the cancer has not yet been beaten, quite the opposite: a few days ago, Arslanogullari had to have his lower left leg amputated "as a life-saving measure" to prevent the disease from progressing, as Union announced on its website.

"Conversion measures and upcoming rehabilitation"
Union Berlin has now launched a fundraising campaign so that the talented goalkeeper can concentrate on fighting for his life and to at least ease the financial burden on his parents, who are no longer able to work due to the care and support required for Arslanogullari.

"The family's apartment is not handicapped accessible. A new apartment or extensive conversion measures and the upcoming rehabilitation are urgently needed for a new start in a new life and cause enormous costs," the "Irons" explain their help.

Click here for the donation website!

Arslanogullari himself, however, is still fighting despite the merciless opponent of cancer and the loss of his lower left leg: "I have already overcome many obstacles in my life. And I will now fight this disease with everything I've got. I would like to thank everyone!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf