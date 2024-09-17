Several million euros
Politicians get the rest of the garage money
Ever since the clear rejection of the expansion of the Mönchsberg garage by the people of Salzburg in a public survey, the question has been raised. What will happen to the many millions of euros that the parking garage company has saved up for the expansion of the garage? The corresponding reserves now stand at around eleven million euros.
A decision has now been made: Politicians will get the money. On Monday, the city senate approved an amendment to the articles of association. The city holds 60 percent of the shares in the joint parking garage company, the rest belongs to the state.
Originally, there were plans to change the purpose of the company so that the company itself would carry out further infrastructure measures or improvements in the old town. Now the city and state have chosen a different path. The two owners decide whether the profits are to be distributed. The money therefore flows into the city and state budgets.
City government already has plans for additional millions
However, the city has already decided how the funds are to be used in the new working agreement. "For traffic calming measures, the design of city center squares, the expansion of public transport or cycle paths and the expansion of park & ride areas," it says.
Citizens' List club leader Ingeborg Haller fought for years for the money to be released and is now satisfied. "The profits saved up can now finally be invested in sensible, sustainable projects," she says. Haller wants to ensure that the funds actually flow into the transport sector: "Of course, we have to be careful that the money doesn't seep into the budget."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.