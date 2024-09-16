Next mobilization?
Putin increases troop strength to 2.4 million
For the third time since the beginning of the war of aggression against Ukraine, Russian troop numbers are now being increased. According to a decree issued by the Kremlin, the number of troops will be around 2.4 million from December.
1.5 million of these are to be active soldiers. It was only in December last year that Russian President Vladimir Putin increased the target number of troops in the armed forces to 2.2 million, including 1.33 million soldiers. At the start of the war in 2022, the number of soldiers in Russia was just over one million. In comparison, the new target would mean an increase in troop strength of 50 percent.
According to reports, the additional personnel requirements will be covered by volunteers. In September 2022, Putin ordered a partial mobilization in light of several defeats in the war, which led to dissatisfaction in Russia and the hasty departure of many young men.
Russia has now been at war with Ukraine for more than two and a half years. Moscow has still not achieved its declared war aims. The Kremlin is currently rejecting negotiations with Kiev. The reason given is that Ukrainian troops are now also on Russian territory.
Kazakh President: "Russia militarily invincible"
Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Shomart Tokayev caused a stir on Monday with a comment on the Russian military during a visit by German Prime Minister Olaf Scholz. "A further escalation of the war will lead to irreparable consequences for all of humanity and, first and foremost, for all countries directly involved in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. It is a fact that Russia is invincible in military terms," said Tokayev.
According to Tokayev, there is still "a possibility of achieving peace". According to him, all peace plans must be examined and hostilities must cease. The territorial issues could then be resolved.
