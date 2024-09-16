Worldskills winners: “The feeling is incredible”

The media have to be patient. Before the interview, Florian Gruber has to put on the gray polo shirt that his friends brought for him from Aigen im Ennstal to Lyon: "#1 Winner" is written on it. Next to it dangles the gold medal that the young man was presented with a little earlier on the podium in the Olympique Lyon stadium. Florian Gruber has officially been the best young tiler in the world since Sunday evening.