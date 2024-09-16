"Patriotic"
Asylum policy: FPÖ sees this country as a role model
The FPÖ sees the Netherlands' restrictive asylum policy as a great role model. "The patriotic government under the leadership of Geert Wilders' Freedom Party is doing exactly what its citizens elected it to do," emphasizes the blue EU spokesperson Petra Steger. The strict measures are identical to Kickl's election program "Fortress Austria - Fortress of Freedom". She is also calling for similar steps to be taken in Austria.
Specifically, the Netherlands is planning - by declaring a state of emergency - the increased deportation of delinquent and rejected asylum seekers as well as a massive restriction on family immigration for migrants. In addition, the possibility of appealing against court decisions is to be reduced.
Refugees must return home at the end of the war
Refugees whose countries of origin are no longer at war are to return home. In addition, refugees should not automatically receive a permanent residence permit after five years.
Asylum Minister Marjolein Faber announced that parts of the existing asylum law would be repealed "very quickly".
Netherlands rehearses rebellion against EU
The Dutch government also wants to submit an application to the EU Commission to be allowed to deviate from European asylum and migration policy.
The tightening of asylum law is one of the priorities of the new right-wing government in The Hague, in which the Dutch PVV of right-wing populist Geert Wilders is involved for the first time.
FPÖ criticism of Nehammer
The Dutch government is demonstrating what the ÖVP under Chancellor Karl Nehammer could have done long ago "instead of copying liberal demands again", said Petra Steger, EU spokesperson for the Freedom Party parliamentary group and MEP.
The Netherlands is taking its fate into its own hands in one of the decisive issues of the future. Given the ongoing failure of the EU, this is highly understandable. The asylum and migration pact does not solve a single problem, but is limited to distributing illegal immigrants across the EU member states. It cannot go on like this.
Petra Steger, FPÖ
He added: "Austria must also go its own way instead of blindly trusting the failures in Brussels like the current government."
