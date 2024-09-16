Record: more storm operations than ever before!

Evacuation tent remained empty

The situation in the municipality of St. Barbara im Mürztal is also still tense: "We worked into the night. For a short time, it looked as if some residents would have to be evacuated - but that wasn't the case," says Robert Pusterhofer, spokesman for the fire department in the region, with relief. Overnight accommodation for up to 100 people was set up, but thankfully these remained empty. A total of 500 members were deployed in this region alone over the last two days.