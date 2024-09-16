Styrian balance sheet
Record: more storm operations than ever before!
The Styrian fire departments have been under power for days - once again. The record number of storm interventions set last year will be surpassed on Monday. The low pressure system Annette also set a number of other records.
Several unpleasant superlatives can be traced back to the consequences of low Annette. In Mariazell, for example, a blanket of snow was recorded earlier than ever before at the weekend. Gale-force winds of 160 km/h were measured on Graz's local mountain, the Schöckl. Also an absolute record!
Rain showers continue
And even if the situation in Styria has basically eased in the meantime, people are still looking at the sky with concern over the next few hours: "In Thörl, Mariazell or Kapfenberg, for example, there could be problems again," says Styrian fire department spokesman Thomas Meier. Too much rain would not be good.
Evacuation tent remained empty
The situation in the municipality of St. Barbara im Mürztal is also still tense: "We worked into the night. For a short time, it looked as if some residents would have to be evacuated - but that wasn't the case," says Robert Pusterhofer, spokesman for the fire department in the region, with relief. Overnight accommodation for up to 100 people was set up, but thankfully these remained empty. A total of 500 members were deployed in this region alone over the last two days.
There was also a cautious all-clear regarding the risk of flooding across the country: the water levels as well as the flow rates were decreasing at the measuring points in most Styrian watercourses on Monday morning.
Lights came on again
The nationwide power supply situation also improved: "only" around 800 households were still without power early on Monday morning, according to Energie Steiermark.
However, it is already clear that the record storm year 2023 will be surpassed again this year: "Last year we counted a total of 5,953 storm operations in Styria, this year it is already 5,853," says Thomas Meier to Krone. The missing 100 will probably still be made on Monday.
This continues a trend that has been going on for years: "In 2022 there were 2660 severe weather operations, in 2021 we had to deploy 1222," says Meier.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
