"Hell", "catastrophe"
That’s how bad it was between Mbappe and Neymar
French journalist Cyril Hanouna has told "Europe 1" about the mixed relationship between the two former PSG professionals Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. According to the interview, their time together in the French capital was a "hell" and a "catastrophe".
The background: the two strikers moved to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, with Lionel Messi joining the two star players four years later. However, the hoped-for effect of having three of the best goalscorers in the world at the same club did not work out; instead, differences arose between the players.
Mbappe and Neymar in particular are said not to have been the best of friends. Arguments about who should take the penalties and who should take how much responsibility made the local news. The situation came to a head when Mbappe is said to have demanded that the club's bosses kick Neymar out.
"There were always arguments"
According to Hanouna, Neymar recently vented his anger towards his Brazilian compatriots Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Endrick and Eder Militao. "There were always arguments between Neymar and Mbappe. Neymar spoke to the Brazilians about Mbappe and told them that it was a disaster, that it was hell", said the reporter.
The chapter is now closed, with Neymar moving to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia in 2023 and Mbappe joining Real Madrid this summer. And the moral of the story: even the best players in the world won't help PSG if the interpersonal relationships don't work ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
