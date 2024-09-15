Austria’s electorate is getting older and older

Impact on voting behavior

It is not easy to say to what extent the increasing age of the electorate affects voting behavior. In the last National Council election five years ago, the ÖVP under Sebastian Kurz owed its election victory in large part to senior citizens. According to an election day survey conducted by the SORA Institute (now Foresight) for ORF, 43% of people over the age of 60 voted for the Turks, compared to 38% of 30-59-year-olds and only 27% of those under 30. The SPÖ also scored above average among older people at the time. 31% of over-60s voted for the Reds, compared to just 20% of younger people (30-59-year-olds) and 14% (under-30s). In contrast, the FPÖ, NEOS and Greens performed worse among senior citizens than overall. The Greens scored highest among young voters at the time. 27 percent of the under-30s voted Green, but only 5 percent of the 60-plus generation.