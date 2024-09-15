Siebenhandl frustrated: “It pisses me off!”

"You could see that it's not an easy situation for us. I think we were too complicated, especially in the first half, and didn't solve situations well," said Schopp after the defeat. There were too many mistakes at the front and back, the Styrian said, and the team was too playful with the ball at times. You can only get out of a series like this, in which everything goes wrong, with hard work. "It doesn't happen by watching or believing that it will somehow get better," emphasized the coach.