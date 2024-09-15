“Censorship”: election campaign spills over to farmers

As is well known, the Carinthian Freedom Party in particular has been trying to win over the "farmers" voter group for some time, and at the beginning of the year was still harshly critical of the ÖVP's agricultural policy. Now the election campaign seems to have found its way into the headquarters in Museumgasse in Klagenfurt, where the chamber's leadership, of all people, is at loggerheads: Vice President Roman Linder (Freedom Farmers) accuses LK President Siegfried Huber (Farmers' Association) of "opinion censorship" - but what is it actually about?