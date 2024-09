The wind goes straight to the heart

A sparkling red rickshaw is parked in front of the industrial site. For a moment, I feel like I've been transported to India, but I'm in Lustenau. Elke Fitz is sitting in the office waiting for me. She is enjoying an espresso from the coffee machine. She's a direct person, doesn't beat around the bush, doesn't waste time with waiting polite phrases, speaks as she pleases. We'll be on first-name terms in a minute. Elke Fitz founded the "Cycling without age" association in 2015. It was a very simple but incredibly charming idea. She wanted to give the joy of the outdoors back to people who can no longer get out into the fresh air because they are either elderly, in need of help or frail. "We give our senior citizens the right to wind in their hair," is the motto on her website.