Big relief
Hard bounce back with victory against the champions
After the Hard handball team had failed to get past a home draw against Bad Vöslau at the start of the new season, Hannes Jon Jonsson's squad suffered a bitter and unnecessary defeat in Schwaz. It was clear that they were already under a lot of pressure going into the clash against champions Linz - but they handled it with aplomb.
It took twelve minutes before Dejan Babic put the Harders 7:6 in front in the rematch of the previous season's final against champions and Super Cup winners Linz. The runners-up were then able to consistently extend their lead to 16:11 at the break.
The home side also played with great confidence in the second half in the Sporthalle am See, hardly giving the visitors a chance and even pulling eight goals ahead at one stage. In the end, the team of Head Coach Hannes Jon Jonsson celebrated a well-deserved 29:23 victory, its first full win in this HLA Champions League season.
"We battled for 60 minutes and the commitment of all our players was top," said hard-man Golub Doknic, who admitted: "The situation wasn't easy before the game, but in the end we were able to record a clear victory today and we can all be satisfied with that."
In the second Friday game of the HLA Champions League, HSG Graz held on to a narrow 16:15 lead at the break against Shwaz in front of its own fans to win by a wafer-thin 32:31 in the end.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.