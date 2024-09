Club search unsuccessful: Sarkaria now sidelined

Now in the second division?

Sarkaria, who scored 37 goals and provided 29 assists in 112 games for Sturm, did not find his dream destination. "In the end, he turned down one or two transfers where there would have been agreement from the Sturm Graz side. That's his right, he still has a year left on his contract," said Schicker. He now hopes that the Cup hero of 2023 will warm up to playing for Sturm II in the 2nd division. "He would be well advised to do the same, because he also needs games with a view to a move in the winter."