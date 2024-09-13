Leitha municipalities are prepared for emergencies

Flood walls in Bruckneudorf

In Bruckneudorf, the precautionary measures go a step further. Here, flood walls are being erected in Gärtnergasse. In addition, the road after the last house, access to the floodplain, will be closed as a precautionary measure from the time the flood walls are erected. "Sandbags have also been filled so that they can be stacked at the end of Gärtnergasse if necessary. If the protective walls are flooded, we can react quickly," explains Mayor Gerhard Dreiszker, who is in constant contact with his Deputy Mayor Gerold Eder, who is also Chairman of Leithawasserverband II, and Fire Brigade Commander Hannes Kampel.