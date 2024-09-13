Vorteilswelt
Red alert

Leitha municipalities are prepared for emergencies

Nachrichten
13.09.2024 19:56

It's raining and raining. Even if there are no problems at the moment, people around the Leitha are vigilant.

comment0 Kommentare

The mayors of the Leitha communities of Nickelsdorf, Zurndorf, Potzneusiedl and Gattendorf as well as representatives of the state, the police and the Samaritan organization met at the district administration of Neusiedl am See. Because the water levels are constantly rising. And the floods of 2008 have not yet been forgotten.

Many members of the Bruckneudorf fire department helped to fill the sandbags (Bild: Charlotte Titz)
Many members of the Bruckneudorf fire department helped to fill the sandbags
(Bild: Charlotte Titz)
"We have discussed the emergency and are all on alert," says Zurndorf Mayor Werner Friedl. Sand has been deposited with the fire departments. If necessary, sandbags are quickly filled. Problems could arise along the Leitha, especially if beaver lodges are overlooked. If there is then strong water pressure due to flooding, dams may break. "The dams are secured on the village side, so nothing should happen. But we are vigilant and, above all, prepared for anything," says Friedl.

Flood walls in Bruckneudorf
 In Bruckneudorf, the precautionary measures go a step further. Here, flood walls are being erected in Gärtnergasse. In addition, the road after the last house, access to the floodplain, will be closed as a precautionary measure from the time the flood walls are erected. "Sandbags have also been filled so that they can be stacked at the end of Gärtnergasse if necessary. If the protective walls are flooded, we can react quickly," explains Mayor Gerhard Dreiszker, who is in constant contact with his Deputy Mayor Gerold Eder, who is also Chairman of Leithawasserverband II, and Fire Brigade Commander Hannes Kampel.

Squalls caused fire department operations
The strong winds were already causing problems for the emergency services. In Purbach, a tree fell onto a Postbus. Luckily, the postal worker was nowhere near his vehicle. The storm also uprooted a tree in a garden in Neusiedl am See. Scaffolding threatened to collapse in Pinkafeld. The fire department ensured that it was safely dismantled.

Charlotte Barbara Titz
Charlotte Barbara Titz
Philipp Wagner
Philipp Wagner
