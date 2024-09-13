Ex-Traiskirchen boss:
Schabhüttl: “Migration and asylum are changing the country!”
Franz Schabhüttl, former head of the Traiskirchen asylum center, is once again causing a stir. Following his bestseller "Brennpunkt Traiskirchen", in which he reported on the tricks used by asylum seekers and the role of smugglers and NGOs, he is now turning his attention to the social upheavals in Austria.
Franz Schabhüttl (70) from Lower Austria was head of the Traiskirchen asylum center for thirteen years. In his bestseller "Brennpunkt Traiskirchen", he uncovered the tricks used by asylum seekers - such as false identities or false ages. The former asylum expert also showed how refugees were trained by smugglers and even NGOs to stay in Austria.
New book "Borderless influx"
Now Schabhüttl is breaking cover again and addressing the country's current threatening social upheavals. He assumes that these have been caused by migration and the lack of or wrong political decisions. "As a practitioner, I provide field reports, back them up with facts and figures and try to show a way out of the crisis," says the honest critic of the system, who incidentally began his career as a police officer.
Traumatization as a ploy to obtain asylum status
The chapter "Chechens" in the brand-new book "Grenzenloser Zustrom" is a good example of his reality-based criticism. This is because many of the 35,000 Muslim Chechens in Austria were granted "asylum due to traumatization". "A concession that was a mistake," says the author, "after all, the Chechens achieved a recognition rate of up to 97 (!) percent."
However, this was only because they had received the best training on the "trauma track" through NGO briefings. "That means they learned the typical symptoms of traumatization by heart. During the assessment, they then stubbornly recited these without responding to additional or secondary questions," recalls Schabhüttl. The assessors had no choice but to confirm severe traumatization: "Asylum positive!"
"The majority live on minimum income and withdraw into their families as a social hotspot. In other words, they keep to themselves and evade all integration efforts." The influx critic makes it clear that he does not want to identify Islam as the root of all evil. Especially as he is aware of his own Christian history, which was characterized by cruel crimes "in the name of God" for centuries.
All hate preachers radicalize
However, the ex-Trais Church leader warns urgently against the change in Austria brought about by hate preachers calling for Sharia law and their extreme interpretation of Islam: "This is radicalizing some of our youth in an increasingly threatening way!"
Schabhütti's motivation for his warning in book form is moving: "I love this country, its way of life and mentality. I have also served it."
