Nelly Furtado: When grandma feels like going to the disco

With the wave of great (female) pop stars, it can be easy to get lost when one of them retires for a long time. This was the case with Canadian Nelly Furtado, one of the most influential voices of the 2000s, who went into musical retirement for various reasons even before the coronavirus pandemic broke out. In 2023, the now 45-year-old singer with Portuguese roots was diagnosed with ADHD, and since then she has collected around 400-500 song sketches and ideas, from which 14 complete songs were ultimately selected for the new album, which is not very creatively titled "7". "7" is the artist's simple explanation, partly because it is the seventh studio album and partly because seven long years have passed since the last album "The Ride", which no longer attracted so much attention.