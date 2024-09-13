New accusations
How toxic can the air in the theater be?
A "permanent atmosphere of fear" prevails at the Theater in der Josefstadt in Vienna. The management style of long-term director, director and actor Herbert Föttinger is responsible for this.
This and other accusations have now been voiced in a "Standard" article. One member of the ensemble also criticizes his directing style. Föttinger dictates all the steps and movements on stage and anyone who questions anything is exposed in front of the entire team. Humiliation and outbursts of anger during rehearsals are completely normal. Finally, a former assistant director complains that she was shouted at after criticizing him: "I could throw you out immediately."
"Collegially connected" to the employees
"Director Herbert Föttinger has been impressively and passionately committed to the artistic and economic well-being of the Theater in der Josefstadt for almost two decades," reacted Thomas Drozda, Chairman of the Board of the Theater in der Josefstadt Private Foundation.
Föttinger is "connected to his employees in a collegial and loyal manner, which leads to an extremely low fluctuation within the workforce in the German-speaking world - and thus represents the opposite of a so-called dismissal culture", Drodzda continued.
How much of a pony farm does a theater have to be?
It comes as no surprise to those familiar with the scene that Herbert Föttinger, who also likes to articulate his opinions clearly and forcefully at press conferences, is probably no cuddler. Of course, the accusations also raise the question: How much of a pony farm does a theater have to be? How harsh can rehearsals be? Where should the boundaries be drawn?
Times have changed. Sensitivity towards overly authoritarian and autocratic cultural actors has increased. Those affected are breaking their silence. Dreaded conducting legends such as Fritz Rainer, George Szell or the more than just grumbling Karl Böhm would be unthinkable today.
A full investigation was launched
Most recently, theater and film directors such as Paulus Manker ("Alma") or Julian Pölsler ("Die Wand") were confronted with serious accusations. Social competence also seems to have long played a role in the appointment of new museum directors. In an initial legal examination of the allegations, the Josefstadt Foundation Board came to the conclusion that "there is no single criminally relevant accusation". Nevertheless, there is to be a further, comprehensive investigation into the allegations, which has already been initiated and is being carried out with the help of external ombudsmen and internal confidentiality offices.
Only recently, a TV documentary entitled "Against Silence" (NDR) caused a stir: 200 people affected from the film and theater industry broke their silence and spoke openly about insults, humiliation, violence and sexual assault. At the center of the accusations were the directors Julian Pölsler and Paulus Manker.
Manker was accused of violent outbursts, such as a kick to the stomach or a punch to the ear. Those affected complained of "toxic conditions behind the scenes", that people were being beaten up. In Pölsler's case, women's boundaries were crossed. During filming, he had demanded that actresses spend the night with him in a villa. This not only led to advances, but also to physical advances by the director.
But even the classical music industry is not immune to assaults: English maestro John Eliot Gardiner, who is known to be quite difficult, fell out of favor when he slapped a singer during a rehearsal last summer. His planned appearances, including at the Salzburg Festival, were canceled.
