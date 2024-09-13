Straight talk from the mastermind
Newey sure: “Max is not properly understood”
Designer Adrian Newey has spoken out in a podcast following his imminent departure from Red Bull. In particular, he spoke about Max Verstappen. The "mastermind" of Formula 1 is fascinated by the Dutchman. However, Verstappen is misunderstood by outsiders, complains Newey.
"I don't think outsiders fully understand Max. It's similar to what happened with Sebastian Vettel. Both were sometimes demonized in a way, and that's very unfair," Newey said in the "High Performance" podcast, expressing his disappointment. The English media in particular played a part in this: "There is a certain trend of putting people on a pedestal or pushing them to the ground".
Yet Verstappen is an impressive personality, the designer clarifies: "It seems as if he drives the car automatically. Of course it's not like that, but he still has so much mental leeway when driving that he can think about driving. And if he doesn't, he contacts his engineer by radio and describes the problems and asks what he should do."
"Max is not arrogant"
A quality that has also secured him his numerous titles. The world championship titles have certainly boosted the Dutchman's ego, but: "Max is hugely self-confident, but in a positive way, not a negative one. There is a difference: one is self-confidence, the other is arrogance. Max is not arrogant, but he is very self-confident and very self-assured," the 65-year-old clarifies.
Newey himself will work for the British Formula 1 racing team Aston Martin in the future, as was recently announced. As the reason for his departure from Red Bull, the Englishman said that he wanted to take on "new challenges". However, there is speculation that things have been simmering within the racing team for some time and that Newey has had enough of the power struggle.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.