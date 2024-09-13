Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Straight talk from the mastermind

Newey sure: “Max is not properly understood”

Nachrichten
13.09.2024 12:57

Designer Adrian Newey has spoken out in a podcast following his imminent departure from Red Bull. In particular, he spoke about Max Verstappen. The "mastermind" of Formula 1 is fascinated by the Dutchman. However, Verstappen is misunderstood by outsiders, complains Newey. 

comment0 Kommentare

"I don't think outsiders fully understand Max. It's similar to what happened with Sebastian Vettel. Both were sometimes demonized in a way, and that's very unfair," Newey said in the "High Performance" podcast, expressing his disappointment. The English media in particular played a part in this: "There is a certain trend of putting people on a pedestal or pushing them to the ground". 

Sebastian Vettel (Bild: APA/AFP/Ben Stansall)
Sebastian Vettel
(Bild: APA/AFP/Ben Stansall)

Yet Verstappen is an impressive personality, the designer clarifies: "It seems as if he drives the car automatically. Of course it's not like that, but he still has so much mental leeway when driving that he can think about driving. And if he doesn't, he contacts his engineer by radio and describes the problems and asks what he should do." 

"Max is not arrogant"
A quality that has also secured him his numerous titles. The world championship titles have certainly boosted the Dutchman's ego, but: "Max is hugely self-confident, but in a positive way, not a negative one. There is a difference: one is self-confidence, the other is arrogance. Max is not arrogant, but he is very self-confident and very self-assured," the 65-year-old clarifies. 

Newey himself will work for the British Formula 1 racing team Aston Martin in the future, as was recently announced. As the reason for his departure from Red Bull, the Englishman said that he wanted to take on "new challenges". However, there is speculation that things have been simmering within the racing team for some time and that Newey has had enough of the power struggle. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf