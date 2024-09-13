Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

At Lake Ossiach

Lake park for Carinthians: “Free access and bathhouse”

Nachrichten
13.09.2024 14:00

The future of 1.6 hectares in Steindorf is still open: Because the investment management is looking for a tenant - while a supervisory board, however, is appealing for free access and a bathhouse.

comment0 Kommentare

The purchase of the land was financed with taxpayers' money - so it should also benefit the citizens in the form of a unique "lake park", believes SP Club Chairman Herwig Seiser: "Free access to Lake Ossiach without the obligation to consume would also be an important signal against the concreting over of the region." If it turns out to be financially viable, there would also be no objection to a bathhouse.

For hotelier Bernd Hinteregger, however, such a facility is essential in addition to the free lake park: "Because we have to offer guests something here - what are they supposed to do when the weather is bad? Millstatt shows how this works." The fact that Hinteregger is commenting on the topic alongside SP veteran Seiser is piquant - after all, he is a member of the supervisory board of the responsible Carinthian investment administration.

Zitat Icon

We don't want to prevent a project at the last minute, but rather make a friendly offer to the K-BV to rethink.

so SP-Klubobmann Seiser und Hotelier Bernd Hinteregger

"But I'm here as a tourism expert and private individual." However, it is not that easy to separate his functions. K-BV has already put the lease for the "last free meadow" on Lake Ossiach out to tender, and the deadline for the first round of investors should end today. An "attractive tourist project" is planned, with a hotel and bathhouse, which should strengthen the region. However, Hinteregger is skeptical about another castle of beds.

"We have some catching up to do"
"The latest overnight stay figures show that we have some catching up to do. We need to do more than just talk about a seasonal revival." June in Carinthia, for example, saw a drop of ten percent, even in the wonderful month of July there was still a 1.3 percent drop. "And our bed occupancy rate in 2023 was 31.7 percent." In other words: two out of three beds remain empty - in Salzburg, by comparison, it is only one in two.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Kerstin Wassermann
Kerstin Wassermann
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf