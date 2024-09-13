Lake park for Carinthians: “Free access and bathhouse”

"We have some catching up to do"

"The latest overnight stay figures show that we have some catching up to do. We need to do more than just talk about a seasonal revival." June in Carinthia, for example, saw a drop of ten percent, even in the wonderful month of July there was still a 1.3 percent drop. "And our bed occupancy rate in 2023 was 31.7 percent." In other words: two out of three beds remain empty - in Salzburg, by comparison, it is only one in two.