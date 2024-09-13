What is the plan?
Scherer: “Mothl is totally passionate about skiing”
Matthias Mayer is back in the ski business and is already helping out with young talent.He will also be working for the home World Championships again, confirms ÖSV Secretary General Christian Scherer and emphasizes: "Mothl is totally on fire for skiing."
Eight months have passed since the scandal at the Hahnenkamm race in Kitzbühel. Since then, it has understandably been quiet around our triple Olympic ski champion Matthias Mayer. The break from the limelight has certainly done him good. Just in time for the end of summer and with the ski winter slowly on the horizon, there is now some really good news about the Carinthian.
Mayer is once again passionate about skiing and wants to pass on his experience, especially in the junior sector. And is already doing so again! The 34-year-old is currently working as a coach at his home club, Skiclub Gerlitzen. In addition, "Mothl" also helps out as a supporter in the Carinthian regional association. Together with his dad Helmut (also an Olympic medal winner).
A cozy barbecue afternoon
In addition, coaching activities in the children's and youth sector are once again an option for Ski Austria. And Mayer would also like to continue or resume his role as ambassador for the upcoming World Ski Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm in February 2025. The "Krone" chatted to Christian Scherer about the plans with Mayer. And the Ski Austria Secretary General was at home with Mayer and his wife Claudia just a few days ago.
During a cozy barbecue afternoon, they also talked about future options. "It was a pleasant and nice meeting, a great exchange. Mothl is totally passionate about skiing," reported Scherer. How intensively Mayer will pursue the individual offices and activities is still open and will become clear over the coming weeks and months. But that's only a minor matter at the moment anyway, because the most important thing is that "Mothl" has long been on the up again.
