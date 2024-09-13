Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

What is the plan?

Scherer: “Mothl is totally passionate about skiing”

Nachrichten
13.09.2024 08:26

Matthias Mayer is back in the ski business and is already helping out with young talent.He will also be working for the home World Championships again, confirms ÖSV Secretary General Christian Scherer and emphasizes: "Mothl is totally on fire for skiing." 

comment0 Kommentare

Eight months have passed since the scandal at the Hahnenkamm race in Kitzbühel. Since then, it has understandably been quiet around our triple Olympic ski champion Matthias Mayer. The break from the limelight has certainly done him good. Just in time for the end of summer and with the ski winter slowly on the horizon, there is now some really good news about the Carinthian.

Mayer is once again passionate about skiing and wants to pass on his experience, especially in the junior sector. And is already doing so again! The 34-year-old is currently working as a coach at his home club, Skiclub Gerlitzen. In addition, "Mothl" also helps out as a supporter in the Carinthian regional association. Together with his dad Helmut (also an Olympic medal winner).

A cozy barbecue afternoon
In addition, coaching activities in the children's and youth sector are once again an option for Ski Austria. And Mayer would also like to continue or resume his role as ambassador for the upcoming World Ski Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm in February 2025. The "Krone" chatted to Christian Scherer about the plans with Mayer. And the Ski Austria Secretary General was at home with Mayer and his wife Claudia just a few days ago.

Christian Scherer (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Christian Scherer
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

During a cozy barbecue afternoon, they also talked about future options. "It was a pleasant and nice meeting, a great exchange. Mothl is totally passionate about skiing," reported Scherer. How intensively Mayer will pursue the individual offices and activities is still open and will become clear over the coming weeks and months. But that's only a minor matter at the moment anyway, because the most important thing is that "Mothl" has long been on the up again.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Alexander Hofstetter
Alexander Hofstetter
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf